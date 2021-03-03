Quantcast
Wisconsin supply of new vaccine will dip after next week

By: Associated Press March 3, 2021 7:38 am

Teachers will be prioritized to receive the first shipment of about 48,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine coming to Wisconsin next week, a bolster in supply that won't be matched again for several weeks, the state's deputy health secretary said Tuesday.

