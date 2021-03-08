Local 139 pickets Waukesha pipeline work in dispute with contractor SJ Louis

Quantcast
By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 8, 2021 3:07 pm

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 is picketing the Minnesota contractor SJ Louis' work on a closely watched project to build a water pipeline to Waukesha, contending the company improperly fired a worker.

