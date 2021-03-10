Adams partners with J.C. Plumbing

Adams has formed a new partnership with Jess and Carrie Haak of J.C. Plumbing of Williams Bay. The partnership makes Adams a single-source contracting solution for families and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois for electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing, solar, smart tech and standby power needs.

The Haaks have provided plumbing services to the area as J.C. Plumbing for nearly 20 years.

With expansion in mind, Adams acquired the Cycle’s Plus property next to its headquarters at 801 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn. Adams Heating & Cooling and Adams Plumbing Divisions will operate out of the new facility. Adams’ headquarters features multiple retail showrooms of all Adams products and services, including the Adams SmartTech showroom and the only Generac Generators Retail Showroom in the state.