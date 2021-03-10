Basten, VanBoxel join H.J. Martin and Son

Cali Basten and Caitlyn VanBoxel have joined H.J. Martin and Son as the two newest interior designers at the Green Bay location. Both designers previously worked as Sales and Design Consultants for Tile and Stone Gallery in De Pere.

Basten has four years of experience working in hard surface flooring and design. When working with customers, Basten knows the ins and outs of building and redesigning a home. She believes in using the client’s vision to help them create a home that is both beautiful and functional. She enjoys getting to know her clients and how they live, as these details help her suggest the perfect flooring to fit their lifestyle. Seeking out the latest trends and innovative products in flooring design is another aspect Basten enjoys sharing with her clients.

Basten has a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

VanBoxel has been working for more than 12 years in the residential flooring industry. She said she loves watching a space transform and seeing her clients fall in love with their homes whether they are new or remodeled. She enjoys learning about the vision her clients bring to her and ultimately helping them narrow down these important selections. Her goal is to always make the process fun and exciting.

VanBoxel has an Associate Degree in Interior Design from Fox Valley Technical College.