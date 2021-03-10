Kahler Slater promotes Ebent, Sinnett to principal

Kahler Slater has added two new principals to its Leadership Team, Aaron Ebent and Joseph Sinnett.

Ebent, an award-winning designer on Kahler Slater’s teams serving the Corporate and Hospitality markets, has been with the firm since 2006. He is known for his design leadership on prominent projects, including Milwaukee’s BMO Tower, 833 East, Renaissance Mayfair Hotel, The Kimpton Journeyman, Brookfield Conference Center, as well as several other projects in Madison, Wisconsin and across the country.

As a Team Leader for Kahler Slater’s Corporate, Residential, and Hospitality markets, Sinnett brings over 15 years of market experience in directing complex projects, including the recently completed Vantage on the Park Apartments in Milwaukee. His portfolio also includes projects such as Milwaukee’s Westin Hotel Downtown, the Milwaukee Athletic Club renovation and a proposed net zero source energy multifamily project in metropolitan Chicago.