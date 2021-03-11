Quantcast
Michels Corp submits $35M low bid for Highway 23 project in March letting

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 11, 2021 12:55 pm

Brownsville-based Michels Corp. is the low bidder on a nearly $35 million job to rebuild a stretch of Highway 23 near Fond du Lac in a March highway letting that contains $87.7 million in work.

