Freedom House earns wood design award

The Freedom House in Green Bay, a 2019 Top Projects award-winner from The Daily Reporter, has won another award.

Freedom House was recently awarded the 2021 U.S. Wood Design-Jury’s Choice Award from WoodWorks-Wood Products Council.

raSmith provided structural engineering services for the project.

Freedom House is a new two-story, wood-framed building consisting of 7,000 square feet of residential space along with 9,000 square feet of administrative space. The two areas are connected by an elevated wood, steel and concrete bridge. Natural cedar cladding combines the two buildings, and light wood framing was used for all primary structural elements including the walls, roof and floors. Freedom House is unique in that it is built into a hill. A large retaining wall was needed to accommodate this challenging layout. This project also involved a hidden, flat roof to provide space for the mechanicals.