Top Foxconn executive buys $2m home in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Wisconsin.

Alan Yeung and his wife, Stella Chan, bought the home in Elm Grove on March 5, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.

The 10,300-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It had the second-highest price tag of any home for sale in Elm Grove when it was sold, according to online realtor sites.

The sale was first reported in BizTimes.

Yeung is Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives. The company has promised to build a $10 billion electronics factory in Mount Pleasant, creating 13,000 jobs.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation denied tax credits for the company in October because it hadn’t fulfilled the minimum job-creation requirements to earn them.