Worker struck, injured by boulder on Shorewood erosion project

Fire crews in Shorewood rescued a construction worker earlier this week after he was struck and injured by a 2,000-pound boulder while performing an erosion-control project on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan.

At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, the worker was struck by a boulder being used to reinforce part of a bluff at a residential property in the 4000 block of Lake Drive in Shorewood, according to Dan Tyk, battalion chief for the North Shore Fire Department.

Tyk said fire crews found the worker laying on a footpath about six feet from the top of the hill and were unsure if the man was working in the area when he was struck, or if the boulder had struck him and caused him to fall to the site. A construction crew was performing an erosion-control project for the village of Shorewood at the time.

“He was alert and not disoriented,” Tyk said. “He was complaining of a non-life threatening injury, but he was not able to get back up the hill.”

Fire crews ultimately helped the man into a basket and used a pulley system to pull him up the bluff — a common operation, Tyk said. The worker was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.