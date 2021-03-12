Zens added as events manager at The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter has hired an events manager who will oversee all aspects of both virtual and live events for the Milwaukee-based media company.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Sarah Zens graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and a minor in Spanish.

Before joining The Daily Reporter, Zens was the events manager at the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce since 2013, where she was responsible for the planning and execution of all MMAC events and meetings while fostering relationships with vendors, aligning marketing strategies, scheduling staff support, and tracking event financials and trends.

Bringing a versatile event management skillset, her goal as events manager for The Daily Reporter is to not only host amazing events whether virtual or in-person, but to build better cross-functional and cross-market teams between the Milwaukee and Portland construction media markets.

Outside of her professional career, Zens is an avid runner who enjoys playing with her 2-year old bernedoodle (Bernese mountain dog/poodle) and doing house projects on her Riverwest home she bought in 2019.

She can be reached at (414) 225-1803 and by email at szens@dailyreporter.com.