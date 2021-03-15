ACEA names Matt Marcellis as its executive director

The Allied Construction Employers Association has named Matt Marcellis as its executive director for the nonprofit employer association with a rich history of advancing the union construction industry in Wisconsin.

Marcellis is a member of the Wisconsin State Bar and a proud Air Force veteran with a consistent record of achievement, mentorship and finding creative solutions to complex problems. His prior experience includes construction law, labor and employment law, business law and association management. Marcellis’ experience and strong work ethic will be a valuable addition to the ACEA.

Embarking on new horizons, the ACEA has partnered with the law firm of Management Guidance LLP (MGLLP), making Marcellis part of an experienced team that will enhance and expand member services.

The ACEA represents over 300 union contractors and works to actively represent and promote the union construction industry across Wisconsin.

Please visit www.buildacea.org to learn more about ACEA.