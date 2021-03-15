McMAHON hires Westphal, Altimimi

McMAHON has hired Andrew Westphal as a public management specialist.

In his role, Westphal will provide information technology consulting for McMahon’s Public Safety and Municipal Management group and will support McMAHON’s overall IT needs.

Westphal holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Lakeland University and an associate degree for microcomputer specialist from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Westphal joins McMAHON’s newest service group, Public Safety and Municipal Management, which was fully integrated into McMAHON’s offerings at the end of 2020. The municipal safety, administrative and consulting service group complements McMahon’s other full-service offerings.

Offerings of McMAHON’s Public Safety and Municipal Management group include:

Emergency response plans

Security and emergency management

Comprehensive security assessments

Incident action plans

Management counsel (administrators, police, fire & EMS)

Building inspections

Department operational reviews

Policy & procedure analysis

Public safety equipment analysis

Response time analysis

Tactical training for law enforcement

Threat recognition & verbal de-escalation training

Active shooter reaction

Natural disaster response

Post-incident recovery and reunification plans.

To learn more about McMAHON’s Public Safety and Municipal Management group, visit https://mcmgrp.com/expertise/ public-emergency-management/.

McMAHON has also hired Sara Altimimi as a water/wastewater engineer at its Illinois office.

In her role, Altimimi will focus her attention on supporting the planning and design of projects related to drinking water, stormwater, reuse and wastewater.

Altimimi is a graduate of the University of Guelph in Canada, where she obtained both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in environmental engineering.