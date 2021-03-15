NAMC-WI appoints 3 new board members

The National Association of Minority Contractors-Wisconsin Chapter has announced the appointment of three new members to the board of directors.

The new board members are:

• Adonica Randall – Abaxent, LLC: Randall is president and chief problem solver of Abaxent LLC, a 19-year-old certified 100% MBE/WBE owned technology solutions and consulting company

• James Phelps – JCP Construction: James Phelps, president of JCP Construction, has more than 21 years of industry experience, including both field and office experience. He also oversees preconstruction, project cost management and contract negotiations.

• Clifton Phelps – JCP Construction: As vice president of Business Development for JCP Construction, Clifton Phelps focuses on project forecasting, preparing bid packages for design and construction phases, and negotiating subcontract work.