Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wisconsin Teamsters happy with pension funds in virus bill

Wisconsin Teamsters happy with pension funds in virus bill

By: Associated Press March 15, 2021 6:53 am

Thousands of Wisconsin Teamsters are celebrating after President Joe Biden signed the coronavirus relief bill into law and ensured that the workers no longer have to worry about their pensions being cut in half.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo