Ogden announces succession plan, names first female president

Milwaukee-based Ogden & Co., Wisconsin’s largest independent, full-service real estate firm, has announced the implementation of a long-term succession plan, which includes emerging leaders who will take on key roles in the company.

President Peter Ogden will transition to chairman of the board, and Chief Financial Officer Beth Sucevic will serve as president of Ogden & Co. Sucevic will be the first female president of Ogden. Financial Coordinator Megan Neuman will serve as chief financial officer.

Susan Fellows, executive vice president of Property Management, will transition to executive vice president of the Residential Brokerage Division. Sheila Casey will continue to serve as Human Resources director, and Gordon Steimle will continue to serve as executive vice president of the Commercial/Investment Division.

The following individuals were elevated to positions at the director level in Milwaukee:

Chad Emrath, director of Affordable Housing;

Monica Maas-Skellie, director of Multi-Family and New Development;

Janice Miller, director of Condominium Operations;

Sue Sardina, director of Asset Management;

Angela Snyder, director of Condominium Management; and

Cammi Sowa, director of Administration and Training.

Jessica Rothweiler will continue to serve as director of Maintenance Services.