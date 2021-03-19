Painter’s union pickets sub’s work on Madison’s Judge Doyle Square

The union is objecting to Stevens Construction’s decision to hire a non-union painting subcontractor, Color Tone Painting, of Watertown. Work is now underway on the second phase of the Judge Doyle Square project, which entails adding a $40 million, 161-unit apartment building to a public parking garage that shares a block with the Madison municipal building.

Steve Schreiner, director of organizing at the painters union, said his organization tried to no avail to reach a deal with Color Tone to employ union workers on the project. The union, separately, is still picketing over the contractor JP Cullen’s decision to hire an Illinois-based painting subcontractor to work on a $21 million Rock County remodeling project in Janesville.

The Painters and Allied Trades District Council No. 7 began picketing Madison’s Judge Doyle Square construction site on Friday after the general contractor on the project hired a non-union painting firm.

“This decision by these so-called worker-friendly politicians on the Madison city council is downright shameful and embarrassing to the hard-working taxpayers of Madison,” Schreiner said. “The union has reached out to Color Tone Painting about utilizing union Madison painters for the Judge Doyle Square project, all to no avail. Color Tone would rather pay profits to a temp agency instead of directly paying workers’ wages and benefits.”

Labor unions previously protested the Madison Common Council’s decision to award Stone House Development the rights to build the second phase of the Judge Doyle project. The Northcentral States Regional Council of Carpenters urged city officials to reject Stone House’s plans for the Judge Doyle Square project because they planned to hire Stevens Construction, a non-union general contractor.

The union instead pressed city officials to hire Gebhardt Development, which said it would hire the union contractor J.P. Cullen. City officials ultimately voted to reject Gebhardt’s proposal and hire Stone House.

This story will be updated