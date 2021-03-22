WEDC supports $65M MilliporeSigma expansion in Verona

State officials are granting tax credits to support MilliporeSigma’s $65 million expansion of its operation in Verona.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is contributing $200,000 in tax credits over the next three years for a two-story addition to its Verona facility. The 70,000-square-foot project is expected to create 50 jobs and wrap up in mid-2022.

The new operation will help the life-sciences company MilliporeSigma increase the production of high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients, or HPIs, which are used to make anitbody drug conjugates, or ADCs, an emerging class of medicines designed to target and destroy cancer cells while preserving healthy cells.

MilliporeSigma’s project in Verona site will complement a similar operation in St. Louis, the first commercial ADC plant in North America. MilliporeSigma is the U.S. and Canadian life sciences division of Germany’s Merck KGaA.

WEDC’s support of the Verona project is contingent on the number of jobs the company creates and its capital investment.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative and forward-thinking companies like MilliporeSigma develop here,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Companies have a choice when deciding to expand, and MilliporeSigma’s decision to invest in Verona is a testament to Wisconsin’s strong business climate and dedicated workforce.”