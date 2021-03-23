Quantcast
WisDOT plans to fast-track 42 projects worth $147.3M with federal aid

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 23, 2021 4:14 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it will use $147.3 million worth of federal aid to help finish 42 road projects across the state sooner than expected.

