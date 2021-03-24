47 students complete ACE Greater Milwaukee program in virtual format

Forty-seven high school students from the Greater Milwaukee area recently completed coursework offered through ACE Mentor Program for 2020-21, the first academic year the classes were presented in an entirely virtual format.

ACE – which stands for architecture, construction and engineering – brings together high school students with representatives of leading industry companies. This year, 14 companies worked with students from Augustine Preparatory Academy, Carmen School of Science & Technology’s southeastern campus, Golda Meir High School, Messmer High School, Tenor High School, Whitnall High School and St. Anthony High School, among others.

For the 2020-21 academic year, course planners responded to the coronavirus pandemic by deciding to offer their classes exclusively online. The Milwaukee Chapter of ACE was the first of 70 affiliate chapters to complete the year using a virtual format.

Students spent the first half of the 20-week program learning about architecture, construction and engineering both by hearing from guest speakers and doing hands-on work. They then applied what they had learned by completing a final project.

The project this year entailed renovating Cristo Rey Jesuit High School to bring it better in line with restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Milwaukee Chapter is also talking part in the ACE National competition for the first time.

Business leaders involved in the Greater Milwaukee ACE program include: Adam Jelen of Gilbane Building Co., Brent Pitcher of GRAEF, Bill Ball of Grunau Co., Paula Verboomen of HGA, David Meyers of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Amanda Larson of Carmen School of Science & Technology, Jordan Komp of Thornton Tomasetti, Tim Jones of Mortenson, Scott Wollenzien of Northwestern Mutual, Bryce Unger of CG Schmidt, Glenn Roby of Kahler Slater and Bruce Spann of Spann & Associates, among others.