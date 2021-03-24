Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Gov. Evers advances plans for $405M Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit

Gov. Evers advances plans for $405M Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 24, 2021 1:09 pm

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced he has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation's plan to build a $405 million casino in Beloit, a step toward the start of construction on the project after more than a decade of planning.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo