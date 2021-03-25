Dane County seeks redevelopment proposals for Alliant Energy Center

Dane County is seeking developers to draw up proposals for a redevelopment of the 164-acre Alliant Energy Center complex in Madison.

The county on Thursday released a request for proposals for the project to modernize the convention center, which welcomes more than 1 million visitors annually. The step comes after the county for years has solicited feedback and conducted research and surveys to guide the redevelopment of the property.

“We know with the right vision, the future of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center is bright,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “As we emerge from the challenges of the past year, this project offers opportunity for economic invigoration while bringing new events to Dane County.”

As a key part of the project, Dane County wants to expand the exhibition center at the Alliant Energy Center to better compete to host large trade shows. The project also aims to offer enhanced opportunities for the more than 100 legacy event-holders that use the facility.

The Alliant Energy Center spurs more than $80 million in direct local spending each year and supports some 1,700 jobs.

“As we carefully take next steps in realizing the recommendations of the Redevelopment Committee, we are excited at the opportunity to enhance the profile of Dane County as a top-tier destination for visitors and conventions alike,” Executive Director Brent Kyzer-McHenry said in a statement.