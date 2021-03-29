Quantcast
Becher leaves lasting legacy on Cullen, construction industry

Becher leaves lasting legacy on Cullen, construction industry

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 29, 2021 9:06 am

Although Ron Becher was the first person from outside the Cullen family to serve as president of JP Cullen, he had just as much pride in the company as he would have if it had borne his name.

