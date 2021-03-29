Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2021 Rising Young Professionals and Icons of Construction / Harmsen’s career goes well beyond all estimates

Harmsen’s career goes well beyond all estimates

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 29, 2021 9:24 am

Stan Harmsen has been behind some of the biggest projects in northeast Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo