Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2021 Rising Young Professionals and Icons of Construction / Hurt sparks electric contracting company from ground up

Hurt sparks electric contracting company from ground up

By: Melody Finnemore March 29, 2021 9:34 am

As Henry Hurt celebrates 25 years as owner and president of Hurt Electric in Wauwatosa, the best aspect of his job continues to be working with different people and having customers appreciate what his company does for them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo