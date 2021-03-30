Quantcast
In short order, Rice becomes catalyst for smooth project delivery

In short order, Rice becomes catalyst for smooth project delivery

By: Melody Finnemore March 30, 2021 8:21 am

With a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Connor Rice joined Catalyst Construction in 2017 as a project engineer. He quickly earned the trust of the company owners, architects and his fellow employees and was promoted to project manager.

