Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2021 Rising Young Professionals and Icons of Construction / Kopplin thrives amid endless variety at Brothers Interiors

Kopplin thrives amid endless variety at Brothers Interiors

By: Jimmy Nesbitt March 30, 2021 8:08 am

Amy Kopplin’s problem-solving talents are second to none, her colleagues say.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo