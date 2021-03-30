Quantcast
Neal finds calling, turns it into sustainable career

By: Melody Finnemore March 30, 2021 8:14 am

Emily Neal, an associate at Quorum Architects in Milwaukee, recalls drawing floor plans for pretend houses as a young girl. As she grew up, she quickly came torecognize how much she would like helping people as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

