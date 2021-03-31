Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Alliant plans $500M spend on 414MW of solar in Wisconsin

Alliant plans $500M spend on 414MW of solar in Wisconsin

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 31, 2021 2:23 pm

Alliant Energy on Wednesday said it plans to spend about $500 million to develop more than 400 megawatts of solar power at six sites in the state, making the utility the largest solar operator in Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo