Evers to fill potholes to promote transportation budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson plan to tour the state filling potholes to promote the governor’s roads budget. Evers and Thompson will make stops on Wednesday to fill potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau and Appleton.

Evers’ 2021-23 state budget includes nearly $2 billion for highway rehabilitation, $565.7 million for highway development and $941.9 million in transportation aid for counties and municipalities.

Whether those amounts remain in the final budget remains to be seen. Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature and partial vetoes.