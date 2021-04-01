Immel adds to superintendent, project manager staffs

Immel Construction has welcomed three new employees to its superintendent and project manager staffs.

Evan Huhta joined Immel Construction as a superintendent. Having nearly 10 years of industry experience, Huhta has worked on a variety of projects while maintaining strong communication and adherence to budget and schedule. He will use his experience to lead the daily activities on Immel’s jobsites. When not on the jobsite, he enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, and all things outdoors with his wife and son.

Matt Diny joined Immel Construction as a project manager. Diny has experience in a large range of project scopes in commercial, retail, residential and health care markets. His responsibilities include overall administrative and technical management on construction projects from the pre-construction phase through final acceptance by the client. He is a diehard Packer fan and never misses a chance to swing his clubs on the golf course.

Dalton Stahnke joined Immel Construction as a project manager. Stahnke has extensive experience in industrial and agricultural projects and has experience in retail construction. His coordination of quality control guidelines and constant communication with the client ensures the highest quality and owner satisfaction. He enjoys road-tripping with his fiancée and hunting and fishing throughout Wisconsin.