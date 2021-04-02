Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / Supreme Court: WisDOT properly used eminent domain to take church property for highway project

Supreme Court: WisDOT properly used eminent domain to take church property for highway project

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 2, 2021 12:18 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation properly used eminent domain to obtain property from a Fox Valley church, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo