Concrete slab breaks away from Van Hise Hall

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 5, 2021 12:29 pm

A concrete slab has fallen off of one of Madison’s tallest buildings.

The slab broke off the side of Van Hise Hall on the UW-Madison campus on Sunday, according to reports. The slab fell from the third-floor deck.

A portion of the wall lay across the sidewalk while another section leaned against a construction dumpster, which was placed near the entrance for a future restroom renovation, according to reports.

There were no reported injuries and the 19-story hall remained open on Monday, according to reports.

Van Hise Hall was built in the 1960s and houses the University of Wisconsin System administration offices and several of UW-Madison’s academic departments.

