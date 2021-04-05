Quantcast
McMAHON hires Kasper, Blom

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 5, 2021 12:04 pm

McMAHON has hired John Kasper as an engineering technician and Rae Blom as an administrative assistant.

Kasper has been hired as an engineering technician for the Structures and Building Systems group. He comes to McMAHON with a long history of working on agricultural and commercial projects. In this role he will be working closely with McMahon clients and contractors during a project’s construction phase. Kasper will also be responsible for ensuring constructability during design phases.

Blom has been hired as administrative assistant for the Water and Wastewater group. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art from the University of Minnesota and comes to McMAHON with previous experience as an office coordinator.

