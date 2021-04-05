Quantcast
Work on Couture site could start in May

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 5, 2021 2:18 pm

Groundbreaking for The Couture apartment tower near Milwaukee's lakefront could begin as early as May, according to new building permit filings.

