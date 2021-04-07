Han joins Boldt as director of design integration

Jenny Han has joined The Boldt Co. as director of design integration for the firm’s prefabrication initiatives.

Han is a licensed architect and in her role she will provide design guidance and collaboration through Boldt’s modular and prefabrication projects. Han has 26 years of experience in commercial and health care design and construction for architectural design firms throughout the Chicago region.

She earned a bachelor of architecture degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree from the University of Chicago. She serves on the Core Team with the Lean Construction Institute Chicago community of practice and is Board Secretary for the Chinese Mutual Aid Association. In addition, she is based in Boldt’s downtown Chicago office.