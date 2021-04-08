Findorff adds director of accounting, promotes 6

J.H. Findorff & Son recently added a new controller and director of accounting while also promoting current team members.

Donnie Bogle-Boesiger has been named as senior virtual construction specialist. He is a registered LEED® Accredited Professional.

Derek Burdick has led a wide range of projects throughout the area for clients, including Epic Systems, Dane County Public Works, University Research Park, Exact Sciences and Sentry Insurance. In his new role as senior project manager, he will lend his industry experience on a couple of large-scale projects scheduled to break ground in the next several months.

Bob Dillis began his career at Findorff in 2008 as a project engineer in the preconstruction department. Throughout the years, he has been an integral team member for many high-profile projects, including Epic Systems, UW Credit Union and the UW-Madison Biochemistry project. In his new role as senior estimator, he will lead Findorff’s bidding efforts and collaborate with project teams on architectural design, value engineering and constructability analyses.

Since joining Findorff in 2012, Karen Gill has displayed a passion for working with technology, which aligns well to her new role as director of business technology. In her role, Gill will bring her leadership experience to the company’s Business Solutions and Information Technology teams.

John Kaltenberg III brings over 15 years of industry experience to his new role as a senior project manager. He has been a licensed Professional Engineer in Wisconsin since 2008 and a member of the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association since 2016. He has completed several health care projects at Advocate Aurora, Wheaton Franciscan and ProHealth Care, in addition to newer endeavors in downtown Milwaukee, including the Block 7 parking structure and Bader Rutter’s new corporate headquarters.

With over 14 years of experience, Eric Sadler has led many iconic and skyline-changing construction projects within the city of Milwaukee. As senior project manager, he oversees construction efforts for multi-million-dollar projects and dedicates his time to mentoring the industry’s future tradespeople.

Recently hired as Findorff’s new controller and director of accounting, Tiffany Scheller is a graduate of Georgia State University, where she earned her Accounting degree. Prior to joining Findorff, she worked as the chief financial officer for a commercial real estate firm. In her new role at Findorff, she will lead the financial and accounting operations and is responsible for financial reporting and corporate compliance.