Ashbusters to expand into Milwaukee market

Ashbusters Chimney and Fireplace, a chimney construction, repair and maintenance company, is expanding into Milwaukee effective June 1.

Established in 1985 in Nashville, Ashbusters currently operates in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Ashbusters, founded by Wisconsin-native Mark Stoner, began as a one-man chimney sweep business in 1985.