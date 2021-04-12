Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / White House gives Wisconsin infrastructure a “C” grade as it pitches infrastructure plan

White House gives Wisconsin infrastructure a “C” grade as it pitches infrastructure plan

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 12, 2021 1:54 pm

President Joe Biden's administration released a state-by-state breakdown on Monday of America's infrastructure needs, assigning Wisconsin a "C" letter grade, as it tries to build support for its recently released $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo