Krueger, Roby named new CEOs at Kahler Slater

Kahler Slater has named Al Krueger and Glenn Roby to the roles of CEOs of the architectural, strategic advisory and design firm. This move fulfills strategic succession plans that began several years ago.

Krueger and Roby succeed George Meyer and Jim Rasche, who have been with Kahler Slater for more than 35 years each and are transitioning to new roles as chief executive officers emeritus.

The new Kahler Slater CEOs will lead the 113-year-old firm into the future.

Krueger and Roby are both active and accomplished architects with more than 20 years of experience. Each has a passion for leading the firm, a long tenure with Kahler Slater and embraces the company’s values: respectful collaboration, trusting relationships, integrity, passion, creativity, openness, diversity and community.

Krueger leads the Kahler Slater Healthcare Team. His commitment to growth led to Kahler Slater expanding its staff with high-level team members and service offerings to include strategic advisory services in recent years. Under his leadership, Kahler Slater has added many new client relationships and projects in new geographies including Canada. Krueger has built on the firm’s strong Mid-Atlantic presence with the launch of the firm’s office in Richmond, Virginia, in 2017.

Roby leads the Kahler Slater Corporate, Hospitality and Residential Team and is known in the industry for his deep understanding of the privately funded real estate process. Under Roby’s leadership, the team has more than tripled in size and has added new capabilities. Roby also played a leading role in planning, developing and opening Kahler Slater’s rapidly growing Chicago office in 2020.

The new CEOs will be supported by a team that includes Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Gaglione; Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operations Officer and Vice President Tracie Parent; and Vice Presidents Larry Schnuck, Trina Sandschafer and Jeff Piette, along with other principal leaders and a strong group of up-and-coming owners.

Kahler Slater’s leadership team, led by the new CEOs, is responsible for implementing the firm’s new five-year strategic plan, which will focus on significant growth for the firm, including: continuing to build up a deep team of sought-after experts, expanding the firm’s geographic reach and harnessing technology.

Meyer and Rasche will serve as ambassadors for Kahler Slater, will be available for key client relationships in Milwaukee and Singapore and will be available for counsel to the firm’s leadership team.