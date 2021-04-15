Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / State calls for supplemental environmental review of I-94 widening plans

State calls for supplemental environmental review of I-94 widening plans

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 15, 2021 2:24 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced plans on Thursday to undertake an additional environmental review of plans to add lanes to a stretch of Interstate 94 East-West in Milwaukee, a decision that could push federal approval of the project back to late 2022.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo