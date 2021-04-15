Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Trades groups start campaign to promote vaccination

Trades groups start campaign to promote vaccination

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com April 15, 2021 2:27 pm

A coalition of industry groups has started a campaign to encourage construction workers to get vaccinated as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to roar back in many parts of the country.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo