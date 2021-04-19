Koldos named New North vice president of Business Development

Barbara Koldos will join New North Inc. as vice president of Business Development, President and CEO Barb LaMue has announced. The appointment becomes effective on April 26.

In the role, Koldos will lead the organization’s regional site-selection process, develop and market Opportunity Zones, direct the Gold Shovel site-certification initiative, guide Global New North efforts around Foreign Direct Investment and export activity, represent the region at trade shows and site selector events, and engage with real estate professionals to proactively identify and market sites/buildings in the New North region.

Koldos has extensive experience within architecture, engineering and construction firms, in addition to a history of developing client relationships. Most recently, she was the market development leader for Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction in Appleton, strengthening relationships with targeted clients and industry partners, with a specific focus on Opportunity Zones. She had served in similar roles while residing in Arizona.

Koldos previously worked at Somerville Architects and Engineers of Green Bay as the director of business development. In that position, she successfully implemented the firm’s Customer Relationship Management process, created a company-wide business-development program and represented Somerville in the community.

Koldos also has held community-based positions with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin and as a business relations specialist for the Howard-Suamico School District.

Koldos has served the community through a wide range of volunteer efforts, including participation on the Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay Advisory Board since 2016. She also is a member of the economic development committees of the Greater Green Bay Chamber and the De Pere Area Chamber. Koldos additionally is a frequent presenter in the region on real-estate market trends.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from the University of Phoenix. She also was a member of the Leadership Green Bay Class of 2020 of the Greater Green Bay Chamber and a prior Current Young Professionals Future 15 recipient.