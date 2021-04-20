Quantcast
Zenith Tech offers $57.6M low bid for I-43 project in April WisDOT letting

Zenith Tech offers $57.6M low bid for I-43 project in April WisDOT letting

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 20, 2021

Zenith Tech, of Waukesha, has presented the apparent low bid for a proposed $57.6 million bridge replacement that's part of more than $120 million worth of work in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's April bid letting.

