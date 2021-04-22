Quantcast
Alliant Energy wins approval for $900M worth of solar projects

Alliant Energy wins approval for $900M worth of solar projects

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 22, 2021 1:39 pm

Wisconsin regulators on Thursday approved Alliant Energy's plans to build more than $900 million of solar generation in six projects throughout the state, as part of the utility's plans to pivot toward renewable energy and away from coal.

