Dozens of vehicles crash on a snowy interstate

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of vehicles crashed in near whiteout conditions on a Washington County interstate, seriously injuring six people, according to sheriff’s officials.

At least 48 vehicles, including several semis, were involved in multiple crashes that closed I-41 in Washington County for hours on Wednesday as heavy snow moved through the region.

Six people were taken to West Bend hospitals and another 26 people were treated at the scene, according to officials.

The freeway was closed in both directions from Highway 60 to Highway 28, a roughly 18-mile stretch and all lanes were reopened by Wednesday night.

An initial crash happened about 11 a.m. near Highway D in the Town of Wayne. Two other chain reaction accidents were reported near Highway 144 in the Town of Polk, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders came from Allenton, Kohlsville, Kewaskum, West Bend, Richfield, Slinger, Jackson, Germantown and Hartford, along with Wisconsin State Patrol troopers from Fond du Lac.

The National Weather Service warned that scattered snow showers would affect parts of Fond du Lac County down to Walworth County and east through much of the afternoon and reduce visibilities at times to a quarter mile or less.