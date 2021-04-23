Quantcast
Schumacher, Jensen join Duffek Construction

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 23, 2021 8:29 am

Peter Schumacher and Joe Jensen have joined Duffek Construction.

Schumacher is an experienced project management team member who joined Duffek in March. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management and a minor in Business Administration.

Jensen joins Duffek with three years of experience in the construction management field. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Studies with a minor in business administration and an emphasis in construction management.

