Beth Prochaska – Potter Lawson

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 10:03 am

Beth Prochaska, president and CEO of the Madison firm Potter Lawson, is intent on pushing the limits of architecture. Prochaska’s firm, for instance, recently designed a 100,000-square-foot research and development center for Exact Sciences Corp., and helped take the project from start to finish in less than a year.

