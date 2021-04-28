Quantcast
Falamak Nourzad – Continuum Architects + Planners

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 9:21 am

Falamak Nourzad believes building things is an expression of optimism. Nourzad, principal at Continuum Architects + Planners, said that faith that the world can be made better is expressed in the firm’s projects.

