Gene Guszkowski – AG Architecture

Gene Guszkowski – AG Architecture

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 9:27 am

With a half-century of experience as an architect, Gene Guszkowski is intent on helping his colleagues reach their goals. Guszkowski, president of the Wauwatosa-based AG Architecture, said he’s happy that the firm’s legacy has provided a foundation for its fourth generation of ownership. Most architecture firms, he said, don’t make it to a second generation.

