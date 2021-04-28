Quantcast
Jeff Brenkus – Gary Brink & associates

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 10:05 am

Since 2016, Jeff Brenkus has been leading the Madison architecture firm Gary Brink & Associates alongside Jeff Wilcox following the retirement of the company’s founder. The company has been involved in several prominent projects in Madison in recent years.

